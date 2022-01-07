History Extra logo
Hells, heavens and afterworlds: a traveller’s guide

Edward Brooke-Hitching explores the many heavens, hells and lands of the dead from civilisations across global history

Pod Edward Brooke Hitching WL

Published:

Edward Brooke-Hitching speaks to Charlotte Hodgman about his latest book, The Devil’sAtlas: An Explorer’s Guide to Heavens, Hells and Afterworlds, exploring visions of the afterlife as imagined throughout history by cultures and religions around the world.

Advertisement

Edward Brooke-Hitching is the author of The Devil’s Atlas: An Explorer’s Guide to Heavens, Hells and Afterworlds (Simon & Schuster, 2021)

Charlotte Hodgman

Editor, BBC History Revealed

Charlotte Hodgman is the editor of BBC History Revealed and HistoryExtra's royal newsletter. She was previously deputy editor of BBC History Magazine and makes the occasional appearance on the HistoryExtra podcast

More on: Religion

