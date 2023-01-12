Historical literature podcast episodes
- General Historyaudio
Libraries: a book lover’s history. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Andrew Pettegree and Arthur der Weduwen explore the history of book collecting, uncovering stories of libraries great and small
- 20th Centuryaudio
Author, adventurer, archaeologist: Agatha Christie’s action-packed life. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Agatha Christie is known as the queen of detective fiction. But, as Lucy Worsley reveals, her life contained almost as much drama and mystery as her novels
- First World Waraudio
First World War poets: everything you wanted to know. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Professor Catriona Pennell answers listener questions on the poetry of the First World War
- 20th Centuryaudio
Stasi poets: creative writing & the Cold War
Philip Oltermann tells the strange story of the poetry group run by the East German Ministry for State Security
- Victorianaudio
Elizabeth Barrett Browning: poet, activist, trailblazer, runaway
Fiona Sampson speaks about the extraordinary life of the Victorian poet, who battled chronic illness and family troubles to write ground-breaking poetry
- Georgianaudio
William Blake: “artist or genius, or mystic, or madman”
John Higgs discusses the extraordinary life and art of William Blake – an eccentric outsider once dismissed as a madman, but now hailed as a genius
- Georgianaudio
How Walter Scott’s stories shaped Scotland
Annika Bautz discusses how the writing and poetry of Walter Scott transformed how the world saw Scotland
- Medievalaudio
The cosmopolitan Chaucer
Marion Turner explores the life of the 14th-century poet, arguing that we need to look beyond his status as the ‘father of English literature’
- Georgianaudio
The scandalous Byrons
Emily Brand explores the dramatic lives of the Georgian aristocratic family whose lives were blighted by scandal long before the arrival of the renowned poet
- 21st Centuryaudio
Ian McEwan on writing historical novels. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Ian McEwan considers the responsibility of historical novelists and explores how we collectively reflect on our past
- Medievalaudio
Dan Jones on writing historical fiction. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Historian Dan Jones, whose debut historical novel vividly brings to life a medieval military campaign, discusses the challenges of writing historical fiction
- General ancient historyaudio
Cundill Prize-winner Camilla Townsend on global history
We speak to historian Camilla Townsend, who recently won the Cundill History Prize for her book Fifth Sun: A New History of the Aztecs
- Second World Waraudio
Robert Harris on V2, historical fiction and WW2
Robert Harris discusses V2, his new Second World War thriller inspired by the German missile campaign in 1944
- Anglo-Saxonaudio
Bernard Cornwell on The Last Kingdom
The renowned historical novelist talks about his books that inspired the Anglo-Saxon drama series The Last Kingdom
- Stuartaudio
Historical fact and fiction
Historian Tracy Borman describes the process of writing her first historical novel
- Medievalaudio
Christine de Pizan: from medieval writer to feminist icon. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Charlotte Cooper-Davis details the life and legacy of the prolific medieval author and poet, Christine de Pizan
- 20th Centuryaudio
History's greatest mysteriesAgatha Christie disappears. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
As part of our series on history’s greatest mysteries, Dominic Sandbrook discusses the case of Agatha Christie's disappearance…
- Elizabethanaudio
Shakespeare: everything you wanted to know
Paul Edmondson answers listener questions on the life and work of England’s most famous playwright
- Elizabethanaudio
Shakespearean deaths: swordfights, snakebites & poison
From fatal snakebites to dying from a broken heart, Kathryn Harkup guides us through a grisly range of Shakespeare’s death scenes
- 20th Centuryaudio
How Shakespeare inspired terrorists
Islam Issa reveals how terrorists have twisted Shakespeare’s life and work to suit their own ends over the centuries
- Medievalaudio
Bizarre books and macabre manuscripts
Edward Brooke-Hitching discusses some of history’s strangest literary curiosities, from hoax manuscripts to tomes bound in human skin
- Medievalaudio
Knights, dragons and beasts: the strange world of medieval romances
From gallant knights to dragon-slaying damsels, Lydia Zeldenrust reveals why medieval readers couldn’t get enough of romance tales