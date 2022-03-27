The history of beauty: everything you wanted to know
Lucy Jane Santos answers listener questions on the history of beauty, from ancient Egyptian eye makeup to Georgian false eyebrows
Published: March 27, 2022 at 11:07 am
Health and beauty historian Lucy Jane Santos answers listener questions and popular online search queries about beauty throughout the ages. From early cosmetics apparently made for gladiators to whether Georgian women really did use mouse fur for false eyebrows, this whistle-stop tour highlights some of the past’s strangest – and most dangerous – beauty practices.
