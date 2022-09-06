History quiz: British prime ministers
Test your knowledge of past British prime ministers with our history quiz
Published: September 6, 2022 at 2:14 pm
Subs offer
How did you score? Share your result on social media to see how your knowledge compares with other HistoryExtra readers!
Advertisement
Don't forget to check back next week for our next weekly quiz – and in the meantime browse our other history quizzes here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save up to 42% when you subscribe today and receive a £10 M&S gift voucher PLUS free access to HistoryExtra.com
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement