In episode four of our series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most fascinating, enduring and historic destinations, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by author and journalist Russell Shorto for a jaunt around Amsterdam.

Advertisement

Together they highlight the lesser-known stories of the Dutch capital, from its marshy foundations to its medieval mercantile pomp and subsequent trading golden age. Along the way Russell introduces some of key characters who influenced the city’s ups and downs, and offers up some offbeat places to visit and key travel tips for insights into its heritage.