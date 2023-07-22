In episode four of our series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most fascinating, enduring and historic destinations, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by author and journalist Russell Shorto for a jaunt around Amsterdam.

Together they highlight the lesser-known stories of the Dutch capital, from its marshy foundations to its medieval mercantile pomp and subsequent trading golden age. Along the way Russell introduces some of key characters who influenced the city’s ups and downs, and offers up some offbeat places to visit and key travel tips for insights into its heritage.

Russell ShortoHistorian and author

Russell Shorto is the director of the New Amsterdam Project at the New York Historical Society, a contributing writer at the New York Times magazine, and author of Amsterdam: A History of the World's Most Liberal City (Little, Brown, 2013) and The Island at the Center of the World (Doubleday, 2004).

Paul BloomfieldWriter and editor

Paul Bloomfield is a writer and editor who has contributed to BBC History Magazine since 2013. He's worked in various publishing roles for over a quarter of a century, holding staff positions at the likes of Lonely Planet Publications, Wanderlust magazine and BBC Wildlife Magazine.

