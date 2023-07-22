In episode three of our series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most fascinating, enduring and historic destinations, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by historian and author Dr Gillian O’Brien for a trip around Dublin.

Although the Irish capital may be famous today for its nightlife and literature, it has experienced more than its fair share of conflict and oppression, as well as periods of great cultural and religious flourishing. Together, Gillian and Paul chart Dublin’s settlement, invasion, culture and its long fight for independence, highlighting top tourist destinations and travel tips along the way.