In our series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most fascinating, enduring and historic destinations, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by author Marcus Tanner for a journey to Split.

Together they explore the city’s Roman pomp and how medieval empires tussled to control it, before considering its turbulent 20th century. Along the way, Marcus introduces some of the figures who played important roles in the development of Split, suggesting top places to visit.