In our series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most fascinating, enduring and historic destinations, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by historian and author Dr Alexandra Richie for a tour of Warsaw.

Together, they consider the city’s medieval origins, 16th-century rise to political prominence, turbulent years under nations such as Sweden and Russia, and the tumult, violence and oppression of the 20th century. Along the way, Alexandra also highlights some top places to visit.