The Jagiellonians: the dynasty that shaped central Europe
Natalia Nowakowska reveals the story of one of Europe’s most successful yet undiscussed dynasties – the Jagiellonians
Published: April 19, 2022 at 11:58 am
Natalia Nowakowska reveals the story of the Jagiellonians – one of the most successful dynasties that many people have never even heard of. Speaking with Emily Briffett, she discusses how they rose from pagan tribal origins in Lithuania to become one of the biggest Catholic dynasties in Europe, with an expansive empire and a legacy that can still be felt today.
