British kings and queens podcast episodes
David Mitchell on England's monarchy.
David Mitchell talks to Matt Elton about his debut history book, chronicling centuries of England’s monarchy – and offering a wry look at how it has forged the nation’s identity
The fall and rise of Henry III.
David Carpenter charts a tumultuous year in the mid-13th century when one of England’s longest reigning monarchs was removed from power
Robert Harris on the manhunt for Charles I's killers.
Historical novelist Robert Harris discusses his new book, which follows Charles II’s hunt for the men who killed his father
Jane Seymour: Henry VIII's favourite queen.
Alison Weir discusses the life and tragic death of the Tudor king’s third wife, who bore him his long-awaited male heir
Elizabeth I's greatest rival?.
Estelle Paranque untangles the complex relationship between Elizabeth I and Catherine de Medici, two 16th-century queens who wielded huge power - and frequently locked horns over religion, marriage and more
- Tudor
Elizabeth I and Anne Boleyn: the Tudor queen’s undying love for her mother
The Virgin Queen lionised her “dearest father” in public, despite a childhood in which she was made illegitimate and neglected by Henry VIII. Yet, writes Tracy Borman, examine what Elizabeth did – as opposed to what she said – and it’s evident that her sympathies lay with her mother, Anne Boleyn...
The pretenders who threatened Henry VII's crown.
Nathen Amin discusses the plots and conspiracies that threatened to unseat Henry VII from his throne
Henry III: inside the mind of a medieval king.
David Carpenter, author of a major new biography of Henry III, explains how we know more about his inner mind than any other English king of the period
Edward I's letters.
Dr Kathleen Neal explains what we can learn about Edward I, the famously militaristic “Hammer of the Scots”, from his letters
The man who made King Alfred great.
Robert Gallagher brings to light newly discovered evidence about Asser, the biographer of King Alfred
Queens in the Age of Chivalry.
Bestselling historical author Alison Weir shares the dramatic stories of five 14th-century queen consorts – from Marguerite of France to Isabella of Valois
Mary, Queen of Scots: The Scottish years.
Rosemary Goring explores the ill-fated years Mary, Queen of Scots spent in her home country, revealing her connections to Scotland’s grand palaces and dank battlefields
Queen Charlotte: real history behind the new Bridgerton series.
Polly Putnam, historical advisor on Netflix’s new series, delves into the real royal history that inspired Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Queen Victoria's spy network.
Richard J Aldrich and Rory Cormac discuss Queen Victoria’s love of espionage and her network of royal intelligence agents
Queen Victoria by Lucy Worsley.
Lucy Worsley explores the life of Queen Victoria, who is the subject of her new biography