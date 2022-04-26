The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
Libraries: a book lover’s history
Andrew Pettegree and Arthur der Weduwen explore the history of book collecting, uncovering stories of libraries great and small
Andrew Pettegree and Arthur der Weduwen delve into the history of libraries, from the humble book lover’s private selection to the most lavish literary collections. In conversation with Emily Briffett, they explore the innovations and ideas that made libraries what they are today.
Andrew Pettegree and Arthur der Weduwen are the authors of The Library: A Fragile History (Profile Books, 2021)