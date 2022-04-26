History Extra logo
Libraries: a book lover’s history

Andrew Pettegree and Arthur der Weduwen explore the history of book collecting, uncovering stories of libraries great and small

Published: April 26, 2022 at 12:47 pm

Andrew Pettegree and Arthur der Weduwen delve into the history of libraries, from the humble book lover’s private selection to the most lavish literary collections. In conversation with Emily Briffett, they explore the innovations and ideas that made libraries what they are today.

Andrew Pettegree and Arthur der Weduwen are the authors of The Library: A Fragile History (Profile Books, 2021)

Emily BriffettPodcast editorial assistant
