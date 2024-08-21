Long reads, from BBC History Magazine
The long death of the Roman Republic.
Shushma Malik argues that structural weaknesses plagued Rome's republic long before Julius Caesar's death
From Tudor to Stuart: a brand new era?.
Susan Doran explores the pivotal moment of succession between the Tudors and Stuarts – and considers whether the arrival of a new king was all it was cracked up to be
The West Africa Squadron: Britain's war on slave ships.
Mary Wills shares the exploits and issues of the West African Squadron, a British naval taskforce charged with hunting down slave ships
Club AD 130: a Roman holiday.
Mary Beard takes listeners on an ancient cruise down the Nile, as she follows the Roman emperor Hadrian's journey through Egypt in AD 130
- Second World War
Airborne assault: the spearhead of the D-Day invasion.
Saul David walks listeners through the earliest stages of the D-Day invasion, highlighting the significance of the initial airborne assault
The women behind Henry VIII's queens.
Nicola Clark unveils the lives of six ladies-in-waiting who witnessed the tumultuous Tudor court of Henry VIII
The Normandy campaign's forgotten naval heroes.
Nick Hewitt shines a spotlight on the often forgotten role the navy played during the 1944 Normandy campaign
Emily Anderson: codebreaking pioneer.
Jackie Uí Chionna reveals the hidden figure behind the translation of the Beethoven and Mozart's letters, who earned the status as Britain's most senior female codebreaker
Victorian scandals: sex, sadism & sugared death.
Rosalind Crone reexamines eight scandals that rocked Victorian Britain and considers how they shifted attitudes and altered legislation
Roman slaves: the hidden lives of the empire's invisible labour force.
Guy de la Bédoyère unveils the hidden stories of the enslaved Romans who shaped the fate of their empire from behind the scenes
Cumbria: the forgotten Anglo-Saxon kingdom.
Sophie Thérèse Ambler and James Morris explore how the the Anglo-Saxon kingdom of Cumbria held out against the invading Normans
1924's British Empire Exhibition: the empire's last hurrah?.
Matthew Parker explains why, though an exotic festival of delights, the British Empire Exhibition also revealed an empire that was on its last legs
Beastly Victorians.
Helen Cowie marks the RSPCA's 200th anniversary by returning to its roots campaigning against vicious Victorian animal cruelty
The battle of Meggido: ancient Egypt at war.
Nicky Nielsen traces the progress of a brutal 15th-century BC battle that saw supercharged the rise of Egypt's greatest warrior pharaoh
WW1's Eastern Front: the forgotten theatre of war?.
Nick Lloyd considers why, despite its scale and legacy, the First World War's Eastern Front has been overshadowed by its Western counterpart
Life beyond the margins: female diarists through time.
Sarah Gristwood delves into the diaries of women that have previously been lost to time to reveal what they can tell us about the past
Knights! Camera! Action!: the Middle Ages on film.
Robert Bartlett considers why the medieval era has proven to be enduringly popular with filmmakers – from the crusading narratives of Kingdom of Heaven to the knightly escapades of Excalibur
From the Knights Templar to the killing of JFK: the enduring power of conspiracy theories.
Rob Attar delves into how historical conspiracy theories have become so pervasive today
Mary vs Elizabeth: sisters at war.
Nicola Tallis untangles the turbulent relationship between Mary I and Elizabeth I from their younger years up until Elizabeth's succession to the throne
Alexandria: the ancient world's greatest city.
Islam Issa shares the colourful story of ancient Alexandria, a city dreamt up by the famed Macedonian empire-builder, Alexander the Great
The war on grey squirrels.
Peter Coates explains why the grey squirrel has been an object of British hostility for over a century
Medieval breastfeeding: an act of love.
Hannah Skoda considers how breastfeeding was seen and understood during the Middle Ages
Death and alcohol on Victorian canals.
Susan Law reveals how the canals of Britain were once a focal point of Victorian alcohol-infused disorder
Labour's leap to power.
Richard Toye considers how Britain's first Labour prime minister gave the party a spotlight – and its fair share of rivals