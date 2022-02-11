History Extra logo
Monarchy quiz: from William the Conqueror to the Windsors

Test your knowledge of the monarchy in this five-quiz series written by Tracy Borman…

Published:

In this five-part quiz series from popular historian Tracy Borman, test your knowledge on the changing fortunes of the monarchy: from the bloody Norman conquest of 1066 through the upheaval of civil war in the 17th century to the reign of our current queen, Elizabeth II

Quiz 1: Magna Carta to Hastings

Quiz 2: The Plantagenets

Quiz 3: Tudors and Stuarts

Quiz 4: Restoration to Regency

Quiz 5: Victorians to Windsors

How did you score? Share your result on social media to see how your knowledge compares with other HistoryExtra readers!

Want to improve your knowledge? You can browse hundreds of articles on kings and queens from British history, and stay tuned for Tracy Borman’s monarchy masterclass, available to HistoryExtra subscribers as an on-demand video series later in 2022.

Authors

Tracy Borman

Tracy Borman

Social networks

Author, historian, joint Chief Curator of Historic Royal Palaces

Tracy Borman is a best-selling author and historian, specialising in the Tudor period. She works part-time as joint Chief Curator of Historic Royal Palaces and as Chief Executive of the Heritage Education Trust.

