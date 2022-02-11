Monarchy quiz: from William the Conqueror to the Windsors

In this five-part quiz series from popular historian Tracy Borman, test your knowledge on the changing fortunes of the monarchy: from the bloody Norman conquest of 1066 through the upheaval of civil war in the 17th century to the reign of our current queen, Elizabeth II…

Quiz 1: Magna Carta to Hastings

Quiz 2: The Plantagenets

Quiz 3: Tudors and Stuarts

Quiz 4: Restoration to Regency

Quiz 5: Victorians to Windsors

