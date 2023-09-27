Who has been your favourite character to play and why?

My favourite character has always been our Torturer - I think the images you can conjure up for guests using the instruments we have on show can be disturbing and funny in equal measure. To think our ancestors would punish each other by making them wear a scold’s bridle (a painful iron muzzle) or lowering them onto a Judas cradle (a pyramid-shaped chair) is remarkable. It sums up the Dungeon’s brand perfectly; that juxtaposition of humour and fear.

I could be directing an actor one moment, and the next I could be helping a guest who is crying with fear

What’s an average day at work like for you?

In all honesty, my days are so varied. I could be directing an actor on how to play a plague doctor more convincingly one moment, and the next I could be helping a guest who is crying with fear and doesn’t want to continue anymore. One of the things I love most about the job is that every day can be different, and I am so lucky to be able to work with such a talented cast that can really bring these characters to life.

How much research goes into the characters and scenes?

We want to ensure that we have a degree of historical truth behind our stories, but we do have to take a bit of theatrical licence as well. I mean, how else could you get to hear Guy Fawkes talk about his own capture? We search for interesting facts that intrigue our guests, but these need to be balanced with things like plot, character, scares and humour. Our scripts go through many different drafts before we take them to rehearsals.

Do you have a favourite historical fact you’ve learned since working at the London Dungeon?

While doing some work on the Great Fire of London, I discovered that Samuel Pepys buried some expensive cheese in the ground for safe-keeping. It may have made total sense back then, but through today’s eyes it just seems bonkers!

In your opinion, who IS the scariest figure from British history?

I would say Jack the Ripper. With all I have done with this story during my time at the London Dungeon, the Ripper murders still offer so much, and continue to terrify audiences. The more you look into the case – from the victims to the suspects – the more the mystery deepens.

This article was first published in the October 2021 issue of BBC History Revealed