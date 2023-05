For too long, argues Professor Ned Blackhawk, Indigenous people have been marginalised or viewed merely as passive participants in the history of the United States. Speaking to Matt Elton, Ned discusses the central role that Indigenous people have played across centuries of the nation’s history – from the course of European colonisation to 20th-century bids for equality and self-determination.

Ned Blackhawk is the author of The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History (Yale University Press, 2023)