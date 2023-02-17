Which LGBTQ+ histories get told – and which get overlooked?
To mark LGBT+ History Month, a panel of experts discuss the challenges and complexities of exploring sexuality across the centuries
Uncovering and telling the stories of LGBTQ+ people in history can be rewarding, important work, but it’s also often challenging and complex. How far is it possible to understand the sexualities of people in the past from our 21st-century vantage point? And which stories do we forget about? To mark LGBTQ+ History Month in the UK, Matt Elton hosts a panel of experts – Florence Scott, Fleur MacInnes, Tim Wingard, Channing Joseph and Anthony Delaney – to discuss issues of representation in the past.
Authors
Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.
Save up to 49% AND your choice of gift card worth £10* when you subscribe BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed PLUS! Get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com