Paganism: everything you wanted to know
Ronald Hutton answers listener questions on the long history of paganism
Published: March 19, 2023 at 7:45 am
Subs offer
What did ancient pagans actually believe? Why were they fascinated by the divinity of nature? And why did paganism capture the imagination of the Romantics? Speaking to Emily Briffett, Professor Ronald Hutton answers your questions on the complex history of paganism, from difficulties of definition to recent revivals and popular misconceptions.
Advertisement
Authors
Emily BriffettPodcast editorial assistant
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save 42% AND receive a copy of The Earth Transformed by Peter Frankopan when you subscribe BBC History Magazine! PLUS Get FREE access to HistoryExtra worth £34.99.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement