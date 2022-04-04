Palaces and castles quiz: how well do you know royal residences?
Test your knowledge on the palaces and grand houses linked to royals through British history…
Published: April 4, 2022 at 9:43 am
How did you score? Share your result on social media to see how your knowledge compares with other HistoryExtra readers!
Advertisement
Want to improve your knowledge? You can browse hundreds of articles on heritage sites from British history, from castles and palaces to prehistoric sites
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement