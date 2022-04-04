History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
Pearson logo
In partnership with Pearson

Palaces and castles quiz: how well do you know royal residences?

Test your knowledge on the palaces and grand houses linked to royals through British history…

Four castles and palaces in a grid
Published: April 4, 2022 at 9:43 am

How did you score? Share your result on social media to see how your knowledge compares with other HistoryExtra readers!

Advertisement

Want to improve your knowledge? You can browse hundreds of articles on heritage sites from British history, from castles and palaces to prehistoric sites

Pearson
Advertisement
Advertisement

Try 6 issues for £9.99 and save up to 72% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today!

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content