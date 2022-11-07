Period drama podcast episodes
- 21st Century
What’s next for period drama?
Period dramas have long carried the responsibility of so-called ‘historical accuracy’, with many productions called out for ‘mistakes’ in recent years. But in 2021, are we reaching a different understanding of what it means to be ‘historically accurate’? And have we moved on from the more familiar stories and cosy adaptations of Sunday nights past? Here, Anthony Delaney and Madeleine Pelling explore the situation for historical representations in drama in the 21st century…
- 21st Centuryaudio
Crafting historical weapons for Wolf Hall and The Witcher
Historical weapon-maker Tod of Tod’s Workshop gives a behind-the-scenes peek into the fascinating world of making replica weapons for TV and film
- Georgianaudio
Bridgerton: ripping up the rulebook on Regency romance
Hannah Greig, historian and etiquette advisor to new Netflix show Bridgerton, joins us to talk about the historical detail that can be found in the drama – and the inspirations behind it
- Medieval
Richard III returns.
As The Lost King arrives in UK cinemas, ten years after the remains of Richard III were unearthed, Mike Pitts reflects on the astonishing discovery of the “king in the car park”
- Tudoraudio
Behind the scenes of The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family
Owen Emmerson, who recently appeared on BBC docu-drama The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family, traces the clan’s meteoric rise – and crushing fall
- Renaissanceaudio
Leonardo: bringing Da Vinci to the screen
Frank Spotnitz and Steve Thompson, creators of the new drama Leonardo starring Aidan Turner, talk about the inspirations behind their series on the Renaissance polymath
- Medievalaudio
Exclusive podcastGame of Thrones’ medieval roots
A decade since it first aired, Carolyne Larrington explores the medieval world that inspired the fantasy epic
- Georgianaudio
Catherine the Great: fact and fiction
Ahead of a major new TV drama, Janet Hartley explores Catherine the Great’s life and considers whether there is any truth behind the scandals associated with her
- Victorian
The real Peaky Blinders
At the end of the 19th century, the law-abiding citizens of Birmingham were terrorised by a new breed of gang member with two defining passions: natty streetwear and extreme violence. Andrew Davies reveals why so many young, working-class men were drawn to the brutal glamour of the peaky blinders
- Stuartaudio
The true history of The Favourite
Amanda Vickery, Hallie Rubenhold and Hannah Greig discuss the acclaimed new historical drama The Favourite
- Anglo-Saxonaudio
Bernard Cornwell on The Last Kingdom
The renowned historical novelist talks about his books that inspired the Anglo-Saxon drama series The Last Kingdom
- General Modernaudio
Ron Chernow on Alexander Hamilton: the man behind the hit musical
As Hamilton arrives in London’s West End, we spoke to historian Ron Chernow about the amazing life of the American Founding Father, his biography which inspired the hip-hop musical sensation, and his role as a historical consultant to the show…
- General Modernaudio
Poldark and historical TV drama
As the smash-hit series Poldark returns to our TV screens, Hannah Greig and Greg Jenner tackle some of the big debates around historical dramas
- Georgianaudio
Bridgerton: behind the scenes of season 2
Historical consultant Hannah Greig takes us behind the scenes of Bridgerton and explores the real history surrounding the period drama
- Tudoraudio
Tudor queens on screen
Elena Woodacre delivers a lecture on the portrayal of historical queens in cinema and television, from Mary Queen of Scots to The Spanish Princess
- 20th Centuryaudio
The Vietnam War on film
Lynn Novick describes the making of an epic documentary series on the conflict in Vietnam, which she co-directed with Ken Burns
- Second World War
Operation Mincemeat: WW2 espionage on film.
Ben Macintyre discusses the real history behind the new film Operation Mincemeat
- Second World Waraudio
Munich: the real history behind the new film
Robert Harris speaks about Munich: The Edge of War, the new Netflix film adapted from his 2017 historical novel
- Medievalaudio
The King: Henry V on film
Lauren Johnson discusses the history behind the new Netflix film The King, considering how closely it follows the real events of Henry V’s life and reign
- Viking
The Northman: bringing the Viking world to life on screen.
Neil Price, historical consultant on new film The Northman/, discusses the real history that inspired the blood-splattered Viking epic
- Medievalaudio
Trial by combat: the real history behind The Last Duel
Hannah Skoda delves into the bloody and brutal spectacle of trial by combat in the Middle Ages
- Georgianaudio
Ammonite and the real fossil hunter Mary Anning
Rebecca Wragg Sykes introduces us to 19th-century fossil hunter Mary Anning, whose life has inspired the new film Ammonite
- Anglo-Saxonaudio
Spectacular discoveries at Sutton Hoo
Ahead of the release of the new film The Dig, Professor Martin Carver discusses the real story of the 1939 excavation of Sutton Hoo