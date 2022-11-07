Period dramas have long carried the responsibility of so-called ‘historical accuracy’, with many productions called out for ‘mistakes’ in recent years. But in 2021, are we reaching a different understanding of what it means to be ‘historically accurate’? And have we moved on from the more familiar stories and cosy adaptations of Sunday nights past? Here, Anthony Delaney and Madeleine Pelling explore the situation for historical representations in drama in the 21st century…