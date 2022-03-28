Rapa Nui’s island mysteries
Cat Jarman delves into the mysteries and debates surrounding the history of Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island
By
Published: March 28, 2022 at 3:34 pm
Archaeologist Cat Jarman delves into the mysteries and debates surrounding the history of Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island. In conversation with Rob Attar, she explores the creation of the astonishing moai monuments and explains the seemingly dramatic collapse of the island’s population.
