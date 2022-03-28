History Extra logo
Rapa Nui’s island mysteries

Cat Jarman delves into the mysteries and debates surrounding the history of Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island

Published: March 28, 2022 at 3:34 pm

Archaeologist Cat Jarman delves into the mysteries and debates surrounding the history of Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island. In conversation with Rob Attar, she explores the creation of the astonishing moai monuments and explains the seemingly dramatic collapse of the island’s population.

