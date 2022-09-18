Royal funerals: everything you wanted to know
Ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Tracy Borman answers questions on the history of royal funerals
Published: September 18, 2022 at 9:21 am
Where did traditional royal funerary practices come from? When did lying in state begin? And will the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II set any new precedents? In this special edition of our ‘Everything you wanted to know’ series, Tracy Borman answers questions on the history of royal funerals.
Authors
Tracy BormanAuthor, historian, joint Chief Curator of Historic Royal Palaces
Rhiannon DaviesSection editor, BBC History Magazine
