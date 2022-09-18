History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

Royal funerals: everything you wanted to know

Ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Tracy Borman answers questions on the history of royal funerals

By
Published: September 18, 2022 at 9:21 am
Subs offer

Where did traditional royal funerary practices come from? When did lying in state begin? And will the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II set any new precedents? In this special edition of our ‘Everything you wanted to know’ series, Tracy Borman answers questions on the history of royal funerals.

Advertisement

Authors

Tracy Borman
Tracy BormanAuthor, historian, joint Chief Curator of Historic Royal Palaces

Tracy Borman is a best-selling author and historian, specialising in the Tudor period. She works part-time as joint Chief Curator of Historic Royal Palaces and as Chief Executive of the Heritage Education Trust.

Rhiannon DaviesSection editor, BBC History Magazine

Rhiannon Davies is section editor for BBC History Magazine and our Tudor ambassador, writing a fortnightly newsletter in which she shares the latest Tudor news, anniversaries and content with her audience. She also regularly appears on the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Save up to 42% when you subscribe today and receive a £10 M&S gift voucher PLUS free access to HistoryExtra.com

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content