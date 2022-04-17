History Extra logo
Royal residences: everything you wanted to know

Tracy Borman answers listener questions about the history of Britain’s royal residences – from castles to palaces

Published: April 17, 2022 at 11:48 am

Historian Tracy Borman answers listener questions about the history of British royal residences, from imposing castles to decadent palaces. She speaks to Rachel Dinning about secret rooms, spooky hauntings, and her work as Joint Chief Curator at Historic Royal Palaces.

Rachel Dinning
Rachel Dinning is Digital Section Editor at HistoryExtra.

Tracy Borman
Tracy BormanAuthor, historian, joint Chief Curator of Historic Royal Palaces

Tracy Borman is a best-selling author and historian, specialising in the Tudor period. She works part-time as joint Chief Curator of Historic Royal Palaces and as Chief Executive of the Heritage Education Trust.

