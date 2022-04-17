Royal residences: everything you wanted to know
Tracy Borman answers listener questions about the history of Britain’s royal residences – from castles to palaces
Published: April 17, 2022 at 11:48 am
Historian Tracy Borman answers listener questions about the history of British royal residences, from imposing castles to decadent palaces. She speaks to Rachel Dinning about secret rooms, spooky hauntings, and her work as Joint Chief Curator at Historic Royal Palaces.
Authors
Rachel DinningDigital Section Editor
Tracy BormanAuthor, historian, joint Chief Curator of Historic Royal Palaces
