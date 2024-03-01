Royal women podcast episodes
The Stuart princess who could have deposed Charles I.
Rhiannon Davies speaks to Nadine Akkerman about a beloved – but now widely forgotten – Stuart princess
Queen Victoria's spy network.
Richard J Aldrich and Rory Cormac discuss Queen Victoria’s love of espionage and her network of royal intelligence agents
Queen Victoria by Lucy Worsley.
Lucy Worsley explores the life of Queen Victoria, who is the subject of her new biography
Njinga: queen, warrior, diplomat.
Luke Pepera tells Kev Lochun about the dramatic life and reign of Queen Njinga, the formidable 17th-century ruler of Ndongo and Matamba, in modern-day Angola
Queens in the Age of Chivalry.
Bestselling historical author Alison Weir shares the dramatic stories of five 14th-century queen consorts – from Marguerite of France to Isabella of Valois
Three young queens: the unexpected bonds between Renaissance royals.
Leah Redmond Chang explores the intertwined lives and legacies of three Renaissance queens – Catherine de’ Medici, Elisabeth de Valois and Mary, Queen of Scots
Mary, Queen of Scots: The Scottish years.
Rosemary Goring explores the ill-fated years Mary, Queen of Scots spent in her home country, revealing her connections to Scotland’s grand palaces and dank battlefields
The Queen's century of change.
As the Queen celebrates her platinum jubilee, Dominic Sandbrook looks back on how Britain has changed radically during her lifetime
Queen Charlotte: real history behind the new Bridgerton series.
Polly Putnam, historical advisor on Netflix’s new series, delves into the real royal history that inspired Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Fredegund and Brunhild: a tale of two queens.
Shelley Puhak explores the story of Fredegund and Brunhild, two medieval queens known for their bitter rivalry
Anne Boleyn & Elizabeth I: the overlooked bonds between mother & daughter.
Dr Tracy Borman details the often unexplored relationship between Anne Boleyn and her daughter Elizabeth I
Elizabeth I's greatest rival?.
Estelle Paranque untangles the complex relationship between Elizabeth I and Catherine de Medici, two 16th-century queens who wielded huge power - and frequently locked horns over religion, marriage and more