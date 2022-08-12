History Extra logo
The Sahara: a green and pleasant land

Martin Williams discusses the Sahara’s surprisingly verdant history, revealing how it was once home to lakes, rivers, humans and hippos

By
Published: August 12, 2022 at 11:39 am
The Sahara is known as one of the world’s hottest and driest environments, but during his explorations of the desert over the past 60 years, Martin Williams has discovered evidence of a green and pleasant history. He explains to Spencer Mizen how the area was once home to lakes, rivers, humans and hippos.

Martin Williams is the author of When the Sahara Was Green: How Our Greatest Desert Came to Be (Princeton University Press, 2021)

