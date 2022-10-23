Sci-fi history: everything you wanted to know
Roger Luckhurst answers listener questions about how sci-fi has imagined the future by reflecting the concerns of the past
Why has the idea of a “utopia” been so compelling over the centuries? What major cultural shifts have been reflected by the sci-fi genre? And why have generations of sci-fi authors been so obsessed with politics, ecology and biology? Professor Roger Luckhurst answers listener questions on how sci-fi has imagined the future by reflecting the concerns of the past – from the pioneering work of authors including Mary Shelley and HG Wells right up to modern day.
Authors
Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.
