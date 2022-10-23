Why has the idea of a “utopia” been so compelling over the centuries? What major cultural shifts have been reflected by the sci-fi genre? And why have generations of sci-fi authors been so obsessed with politics, ecology and biology? Professor Roger Luckhurst answers listener questions on how sci-fi has imagined the future by reflecting the concerns of the past – from the pioneering work of authors including Mary Shelley and HG Wells right up to modern day.

Advertisement

Authors

Matt EltonDeputy Editor, BBC History Magazine

Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Save up to 40% when you subscribe today and receive a book of your choice worth up to £30 PLUS free access to HistoryExtra.com

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content