Although 19th-century thinkers promoted the narrative that Christianity and science have always been at each other’s throats, in reality, argues Nicholas Spencer, the two have existed for centuries in a state of relative harmony – with some notable spikes in tension. Rhiannon Davies speaks to Nicholas to explore this intertwined relationship.

Nicholas Spencer is the author of Magisteria: The Entangled Histories of Science & Religion (Oneworld, 2023)