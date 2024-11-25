Arousing antidotes and erotic furniture: how much do you know about the history of sex?
From royals’ penchant for erotic furniture to medieval magic, test your knowledge on the history of sex…
Get exclusive access to Ruth Goodman’s six-week Academy course on Victorian Life, featuring two live Q&As + a book of your choice when you subscribe to BBC History Magazine
Published: November 25, 2024 at 8:30 AM
Authors
Lauren GoodDigital Content Producer, HistoryExtra
Lauren Good is the digital content producer at HistoryExtra. She joined the team in 2022 after completing an MA in Creative Writing, and she holds a first-class degree in English and Classical Studies.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Get exclusive access to Ruth Goodman’s six-week Academy course on Victorian Life, featuring two live Q&As + a book of your choice when you subscribe to BBC History Magazine
Subscribe now
Advertisement