Slave traders: the men who built a brutal empire.
Nicholas Radburn examines the ruthless practices of the men who made the 18th-century trans-Atlantic slave trade possible
The shoemaker who helped slaves escape the South.
Scott Shane shares the tale of Thomas Smallwood, a formerly enslaved man and shoemaker who helped hundreds of people to flee from southern slavery in the 1840s
The Demerara slave uprising.
Thomas Harding discusses a little-known uprising by enslaved people in the British colony of Demerara in 1823
How one woman liberated a notorious US slave jail.
Kristen Green delves into the story of Mary Lumpkin, an enslaved woman who became a founder of one of the first historically black colleges and universities in the US
The slave trade: a family history.
Alex Renton shares the story of his own family’s involvement in the slave trade, and considers how best to deal with this unwanted inheritance
An Atlantic slave war.
Vincent Brown discusses an uprising in Jamaica that was the largest slave revolt in the 18th-century British Atlantic world
Berbice: a slave rebellion that nearly succeeded.
Marjoleine Kars discusses a little-known 1763 rebellion by enslaved people in Berbice, in present-day Guyana
How should we teach the slave trade?.
Teachers Richard Kennett and Tom Allen discuss a new textbook on the transatlantic slave trade and its impact on the city of Bristol