How exactly do you get children interested in history? Public historian Greg Jenner discusses his new children’s book You Are History, and explains to David Musgrove how you can build bridges to the past by exploring the weird and wonderful history behind relatable and everyday topics – from brushing your teeth to going to the toilet.

Greg Jenner is the author of You Are History: From the Alarm Clock to the Toilet, the Amazing History of the Things You Use Every Day (Walker Books, 2022)