The history of atheism: everything you wanted to know
Alec Ryrie responds to your questions on the history of unbelief – from ancient atheist accusations to Reformation sceptics
Published: January 22, 2023 at 9:37 am
When was the word “atheist” first used? How dangerous was it to question the existence of God in the Middle Ages? And how successful were communist regimes of the 20th century at stamping out religion? More than 2,000 years since the Greek philosopher Socrates was accused of atheism, Spencer Mizen speaks to Professor Alec Ryrie to answer your top questions on the history of unbelief.
Authors
Spencer MizenProduction Editor, BBC History Magazine
