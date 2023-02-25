The monarchy with Tracy Borman
Showing items 1 to 5 of 5
- Norman
HistoryExtra Monarchy Masterclass with Tracy BormanHastings to Magna Carta (1066–1215). This is a premium piece of content available to registered users.
This curated five-part series from popular historian Tracy Borman charts the changing fortunes of the monarchy, from the bloody Norman conquest of 1066 through the upheaval of civil war in the 17th century to the reign of our current queen, Elizabeth II. You can also learn more about the evolution of the crown and explore the secrets behind its remarkable survival...
- Plantagenet
HistoryExtra Monarchy Masterclass with Tracy BormanThe Plantagenets (1216–1485). This is a premium piece of content available to registered users.
This curated five-part series from popular historian Tracy Borman charts the changing fortunes of the monarchy, from the bloody Norman conquest of 1066 through the upheaval of civil war in the 17th century to the reign of our current queen, Elizabeth II. You can also learn more about the evolution of the crown and explore the secrets behind its remarkable survival...
- Tudor
HistoryExtra Monarchy Masterclass with Tracy BormanTudors and Stuarts (1485–1649). This is a premium piece of content available to registered users.
This curated five-part series from popular historian Tracy Borman charts the changing fortunes of the monarchy, from the bloody Norman conquest of 1066 through the upheaval of civil war in the 17th century to the reign of our current queen, Elizabeth II. You can also learn more about the evolution of the crown and explore the secrets behind its remarkable survival...
- Georgian
HistoryExtra Monarchy Masterclass with Tracy BormanRestoration to Regency (1660–1837). This is a premium piece of content available to registered users.
This curated five-part series from popular historian Tracy Borman charts the changing fortunes of the monarchy, from the bloody Norman conquest of 1066 through the upheaval of civil war in the 17th century to the reign of our current queen, Elizabeth II. You can also learn more about the evolution of the crown and explore the secrets behind its remarkable survival...
- Victorian
HistoryExtra Monarchy Masterclass with Tracy BormanVictorians to Windsors (1837–2022). This is a premium piece of content available to registered users.
This curated five-part series from popular historian Tracy Borman charts the changing fortunes of the monarchy, from the bloody Norman conquest of 1066 through the upheaval of civil war in the 17th century to the reign of our current queen, Elizabeth II. You can also learn more about the evolution of the crown and explore the secrets behind its remarkable survival...