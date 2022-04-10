History Extra logo
Trade unions: everything you wanted to know

Mark Crail answers listener questions about the history of Britain’s trade union movement and the fight for workers’ rights

By
Published: April 10, 2022 at 11:51 am
Mark Crail tackles popular internet search queries and listener questions about the history of Britain’s trade union movement and its attempts to secure better conditions for the country’s workers. He talks to Jon Bauckham about the 19th-century origins of the unions, their connection with the Labour Party, and their role in strikes through the centuries.

