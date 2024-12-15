Underwear history: everything you wanted to know
Dr Serena Dyer briefs us on the history of underwear – from bras and knickers, to G-strings, bloomers and codpieces
When did people first start wearing underwear? What's the difference between drawers and bloomers? Did medieval women wear bras? Were Victorian corsets really as uncomfortable to wear as you might imagine? And why did men wear codpieces? In this 'everything you wanted to know' episode, Dr Serena Dyer answers listener questions on the history of underwear, in conversation with David Musgrove.
Authors
David Musgrove is content director of the HistoryExtra.com website and podcast, plus its sister print magazines BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed. He has a PhD in medieval landscape archaeology and is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.
