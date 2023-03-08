Video | Peter Frankopan on humanity’s long relationship with nature
For thousands of years, humans have been in thrall to climate – it has dictated the crops we grow, the water we drink and even the diseases to which we might succumb. Rhiannon Davies speaks to Peter Frankopan about his new book that examines this crucial relationship, The Earth Transformed, to explore whether lessons from the past might help us navigate a potentially frightening future
Published: March 8, 2023 at 9:59 pm
Subs offer
Peter Frankopan is the author of The Earth Transformed: An Untold History (Bloomsbury, 2023)
Advertisement
Authors
Rhiannon DaviesSection editor, BBC History Magazine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save up to 49% AND your choice of gift card worth £10* when you subscribe BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed PLUS! Get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement