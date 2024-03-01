War and military history podcast episodes
Resistance in the Second World War.
Halik Kochanski shares the stories of the people across Nazi-occupied Europe who resisted the Germans during the Second World War
Historical echoes of the Ukraine war.
Serhii Plokhy discusses the historical backdrop that helps make sense of the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine
The hell of the Pacific War.
Saul David describes the horrors of the long campaign to defeat Japan in the Second World War, through the eyes of a company of US Marines
The Iraq War, 20 years on.
Gordon Corera discusses the causes and consequences of the Iraq War, and how we should reflect on it two decades later
The Second Barons' War: everything you wanted to know.
Nicholas Vincent responds to your questions on the revolt against Henry III, led by the formidable Simon de Montfort
The first Vietnam War.
Christopher Goscha explores the conflict between the French empire and Ho Chi Minh’s Vietnamese army that followed WW2
The Franco-Prussian war: everything you wanted to know.
Rachel Chrastil answers listener questions on a conflict that scarred the 19th century and had enormous consequences for the 20th
Books and war: from James Bond to leaflet bombing.
Andrew Pettegree examines some of the ways in which literary culture has evolved and been utilised during times of conflict – from the daring adventures of James Bond to the censorship of Winston Churchill's works in WW2 prisoner of war camps
Fearless female voices of the Spanish Civil War.
Sarah Watling shines a light on the remarkable women who joined the fight against General Franco – from political firebrands to bestselling authors
The Seven Years' War: everything you wanted to know.
Jeremy Black responds to listener questions on the 18th-century conflict that convulsed the globe and helped turn Britain into a world superpower
The Crimean War: everything you wanted to know.
Professor Andrew Lambert answers listener questions about the conflict of 1853-1856 and the ways in which it shaped European history for decades
The Soviet invasion of Afghanistan: war without end.
Elisabeth Leake charts the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, revealing how the ensuing occupation and internal conflict shaped the modern nation
Stasi poets: creative writing & the Cold War.
Philip Oltermann tells the strange story of the poetry group run by the East German Ministry for State Security
Cold war mind games.
Martin Sixsmith explores the role of psychology in the Cold War, from paranoia and propaganda to unpredictable leaders
Britain's only war crimes trial.
Mike Anderson and Neil Hanson discuss the 1999 prosecution of a former Nazi collaborator – Britain’s only war crimes trial
America's Cold War culture boom.
From artistic experimentation to an explosion in pop music, Louis Menand looks at American art and ideas between 1945-65
War in the air: everything you wanted to know.
Paul Beaver answers listeners questions on military aviation – from early innovations to flying aces and dogfights
The Falklands War: everything you wanted to know.
Helen Parr answers listener questions on the conflict that erupted between Britain and Argentina 40 years ago
The Napoleonic Wars: everything you wanted to know.
Mike Rapport tackles listener questions about the 19th-century conflicts that tore Europe apart and had repercussions across the globe
Nixon in China: the trip that changed the Cold War.
Rana Mitter discusses US president Richard Nixon’s 1972 trip to China – a visit that changed the course of the Cold War
Why the Ukraine conflict isn't a new Cold War.
International history expert Kristina Spohr discusses the historical parallels of the war in Ukraine
WW2's desert war: everything you wanted to know.
Jonathan Fennell answers listener questions on the North African campaign in the Second World War
The American Revolutionary War: everything you wanted to know.
Benjamin Carp tackles listener questions on the conflict that saw colonists in North America declare independence from the British