Sign up to our weekly newsletter
Want to keep up to date with what's going on at HistoryExtra? Sign up to our weekly newsletter
I’m Lauren, the digital editorial assistant at HistoryExtra. In my weekly history newsletter round-up, I highlight new content on the website from the past seven days, plus flag our top podcast picks and more. If you love history and want to keep up to date with our latest content – from the latest history TV and film releases to historical anniversaries and quizzes – this newsletter is for you.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Authors
Subscribe to BBC History Magazine and receive a signed copy of 2023 edition Windrush: 75 years of modern Britain by Mike Phillips and Trevor Philips
As a print subscriber you will also get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com worth £34.99