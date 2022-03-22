The UK government has made periodic changes ever since, but mishaps from people not remembering the clocks have changed are usually trivial things like Sunday footballers turning up an hour late.

Governments everywhere have long tinkered with the clocks, usually to save energy and maximise daylight for agriculture – hence the introduction of British Summer Time in 1916.

However, one possible contender for the biggest accident is the loss of the schooner Coniston in 1917. It was coming in to Millom in Cumbria from Ireland with a cargo of timber, and onlookers on shore could see the ship was in trouble but were unable to help because of heavy weather. Coniston was later found overturned on a sandbank, with all five people aboard dead or missing. It was suggested that the schooner might not have turned turtle had its master entered the channel an hour later, but the tide tables he was using were printed in Greenwich Mean Time, while his watch would have been set to British Summer Time.

Eugene Byrne is an author and journalist specialising in history

This Q&A first appeared in the April 2022 issue of BBC History Magazine