The set of Crown Jewels in use today were commissioned by Charles II , when the monarchy was restored in 1660 – the others were melted down by those naughty parliamentarians.

Everybody likes a good show, don't they? I think you’ve got to have the bling and the glamour. Of course, you've got the jewels – that's plenty of bling there.

A coronation has to look spectacular, but – and I'm not just saying this as a historian – it also needs to be rooted in history.

Read more | A historical A-Z of coronations in Britain

That is very important, because a new monarch has to give the impression of business as usual, that they have a right to be on the throne and that they come from a long line of kings and queens.

It about showing that there’s “nothing new to see here”. That is why that sense of tradition and ceremony that we see repeated over the centuries is so crucial.