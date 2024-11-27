What are some of the earliest examples of toothpaste?

The earliest-known dental hygiene concoction that could be described as toothpaste can be traced to ancient Egypt in around 5000 BC. The Egyptians rubbed a powder on their teeth made from ingredients like the ashes of ox hooves, eggshells, myrrh and crushed pumice. The abrasive mixture did help with cleaning, but would have been harsh on the enamel and gums.

Ancient Greeks and Romans developed their own toothpastes out of crushed animal bones and oyster shells. The Romans went a little further, though, adding powdered mouse brains and human urine to improve whitening. Perhaps mercifully, they also gave thought to flavouring as they believed charcoal and bark could mitigate bad breath.

Meanwhile, in China and India, far more sensible-sounding ingredients were being incorporated into dental hygiene, such as a combination of herbs like mint and ginseng with salt.

Read more | A bite-sized history of teeth

How did medieval people clean their teeth?

In Europe, dental care remained rudimentary throughout the Middle Ages. While the practice of using herbal combinations did carry on, brushing chiefly consisted of rubbing the teeth with rough linen, leaves or fingers.

Less emphasis was placed on oral health up until the Renaissance. Only during the 18th century did more sophisticated tooth powders start to appear, often made from chalk, burnt bread or salt.

When was modern toothpaste invented?

The modern idea of toothpaste was developed in a number of stages throughout the 19th century. An American dentist named Dr Peabody made a significant stride when, in 1824, he added soap to his dental cleaning mixture. Then by the 1850s, tooth powders were gradually being replaced as pastes began to evolve.

In 1873, the American company Colgate introduced its first mass-produced toothpaste, which was sold in jars. This was a milestone in the commercial availability of toothpaste.

Read more | What are the roots of modern dentistry?

The collapsible tube that we know today first hit the market nearly a decade later, in 1881, having been developed by American dental surgeon, Dr Lucius Sheffield. He reportedly got the idea from the tubes of paint used by artists.

Even by the turn of the 20th century, however, fluoride had still not been incorporated into toothpastes. Instead, things like soap and baking soda were used for cleaning, along with essential oils for flavour. Fluoride, now a standard ingredient for its enamel-strengthening qualities, was only introduced in 1914.

Formulations since then have focused more on preventing problems such as cavities, gum disease and bad breath, using a combination of fluoride, abrasives and detergents.

When was the toothbrush invented?

Like the paste humans have used for cleaning, the history of the toothbrush has ancient roots. Around 3500 BC, the Babylonians and Egyptians used chew sticks, which were essentially frayed twigs. That idea was seen around the world over the centuries, and to this day the use of a miswak, a twig from the Salvadora persica tree, remains an important part of Islam.

Advertisement

The first teeth-brushing tool with bristles appeared in China in the 15th century. It was made from hog bristles attached to a bamboo or bone handle. It would not be until the 17th century that the concept of the toothbrush came to Europe, and it would be 1780 before the English businessman William Addis began mass-producing them.