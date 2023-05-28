Why is Mount Everest so-called?
Where did Mount Everest get its name? And have we pronouncing it wrong for over a century? In this clip from a recent episode of the HistoryExtra podcast, mountaineering historian Jonathan Westaway explains the history of 'Everest'
Published: May 28, 2023 at 10:10 am
Dr Jonathan Westaway is a Senior Research Fellow and specialises in the history of mountaineering, mountain environments and imperial cultures of exploration
