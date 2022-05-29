History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

Witchcraft: everything you wanted to know

Owen Davies answers your top questions about the history of witchcraft – from torture and trials to beliefs about magical powers

By
Published: May 29, 2022 at 12:31 pm

Were all suspected witches burned at the stake? Was torture a legal way of gaining a confession of practising magic? And which professions were most commonly accused of dabbling in the dark arts? Speaking with Charlotte Hodgman, Owen Davies answers your top questions about witchcraft in our latest Everything you wanted to know episode.

Advertisement

Authors

Charlotte HodgmanEditor, BBC History Revealed

Charlotte Hodgman is the editor of BBC History Revealed and HistoryExtra's royal newsletter. She was previously deputy editor of BBC History Magazine and makes the occasional appearance on the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement
Advertisement

Save 49% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine for just £39.99 every 13 issues + receive our Royal History Bundle worth £95*

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content