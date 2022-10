Bestselling historian Simon Sebag Montefiore discusses his major new book, which tells the entire history of the world through the prism of families. In conversation with Rob Attar, he delves into the stories of several significant dynasties – from ancient Egypt to the Trumps – and reveals how family life affects political power.

Simon Sebag Montefiore is the author of The World: A Family History (Weidenfeld & Nicolson, 2022)