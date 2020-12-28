Bridgerton: ripping up the rulebook on Regency romance
Historian and etiquette advisor Hannah Greig joins us to discuss the historical details that can be found in new Netflix drama Bridgerton. She talks about the inspirations behind the show, how it plays with the idea of what period drama should look like, and the challenges of bringing the opulence of upper-class Regency courtship to the screen.
