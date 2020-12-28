Bridgerton: ripping up the rulebook on Regency romance

Historian and etiquette advisor Hannah Greig joins us to discuss the historical details that can be found in new Netflix drama Bridgerton. She talks about the inspirations behind the show, how it plays with the idea of what period drama should look like, and the challenges of bringing the opulence of upper-class Regency courtship to the screen.

Advertisement

Sign up to receive our podcast newsletter Enter your email address now to receive the latest HistoryExtra podcasts and more Thanks for signing up to receive our podcast newsletter Register to HistoryExtra now to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Manage your newsletter preferences now Sign me up! By entering your details, you are agreeing to HistoryExtra's terms and conditions. You can unsubscribe at any time

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3