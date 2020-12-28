Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Georgian
  4. Bridgerton: ripping up the rulebook on Regency romance

Bridgerton: ripping up the rulebook on Regency romance

Hannah Greig, historian and etiquette advisor to new Netflix show Bridgerton, joins us to talk about the historical detail that can be found in the drama – and the inspirations behind it

Hannah Greig, historian and etiquette advisor to new Netflix show Bridgerton, joins us to talk about the historical detail that can be found in the drama. (Image courtesy Netflix)

Historian and etiquette advisor Hannah Greig joins us to discuss the historical details that can be found in new Netflix drama Bridgerton. She talks about the inspirations behind the show, how it plays with the idea of what period drama should look like, and the challenges of bringing the opulence of upper-class Regency courtship to the screen.

Advertisement

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: TV and radio

Placeholder_image
Learn more about this subject
History Magazines 50 subscription

Save a huge 50% off a subscription to your favourite history magazine

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

Georgian

Catherine the Great: fact and fiction

podcast-logo_v4_64-e3949fa
General Modern

The Aberfan disaster and women who made history

podcast-logo_v4_3-e58b6e9
Georgian

Women in politics and Robinson Crusoe

Passengers on the Transatlantic liner Victoria, 1930s. (Photo by Getty Images)
20th Century

Adventure and opportunity: female transatlantic travellers