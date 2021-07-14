Britain & France: enemies or economic partners?

Accessibility Links

John Shovlin describes 18th-century efforts to reset Anglo-French relations – from bitter enemies to economic partners

From the Falklands to North America, British and French soldiers spent much of the 18th century locked in battle. Yet many influential thinkers believed that the two nations’ prospects were best served by cooperation not conflict. John Shovlin discusses the attempts to reset the dial on Anglo-French relations in the 18th century.

John Shovlin is the author of Trading with the Enemy: Britain, France, and the 18th-Century Quest for a Peaceful World Order (Yale, 2021)

