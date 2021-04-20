Accessibility Links

  4. Who was Britain’s Greatest Prime Minister? Robert Walpole

Who was Britain’s Greatest Prime Minister? Robert Walpole

In the first episode of our new series on the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most during their tenure, Jeremy Black profiles Robert Walpole

Britain's Greatest Prime Minister Podcast Series From HistoryExtra

Published:

In the first episode of our new series profiling the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most during their time in 10 Downing Street, historian and author Jeremy Black celebrates Britain’s first prime minister – pioneering 18th-century statesman Robert Walpole.

