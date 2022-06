Giacomo Casanova is remembered for his reputation as a serial seducer. But according to author Leo Damrosch, he was far more than that. Speaking with Emily Briffett, Leo explains how Casanova was also an aspiring priest, spy, army officer and Masonic master, who led a colourful life that saw him interact with kings, empresses and some of the most famous writers of his time.

Advertisement

Leo Damrosch is the author of c(Yale University Press, 2022)