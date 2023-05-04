Could you make it through a London season in the Regency era?
You’ve got a dowry, a ballgown, a dance card, and you’ve spent your life preparing to dazzle on the dancefloor during your first season. But armed with just your wit, your silver tongue and your natural wiles, do you have what it takes to bewitch the ton, or fall flat on your face?
Authors
Catherine Curzon is a historian of the eighteenth century. She has appeared on Radio 4's PM and her work has been featured online by BBC News, BBC History Extra and The Daily Express.
