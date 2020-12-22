Editor’s pick: Ron Chernow on Alexander Hamilton

In this archive episode from 2018, we spoke to historian Ron Chernow about the amazing life of the American Founding Father. Chernow discusses his biography of Hamilton, which inspired the hip-hop musical sensation, and his role as a historical consultant to the show.

