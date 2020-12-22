Accessibility Links

Editor’s pick: Ron Chernow on Alexander Hamilton

In this episode from our archive, biographer Ron Chernow discusses the extraordinary life of the American Founding Father who inspired a hit musical

Biographer Ron Chernow discusses the extraordinary life of the American Founding Father who inspired a hit musical. (Image by Getty Images)

In this archive episode from 2018, we spoke to historian Ron Chernow about the amazing life of the American Founding Father. Chernow discusses his biography of Hamilton, which inspired the hip-hop musical sensation, and his role as a historical consultant to the show.

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

