Everything you ever wanted to know about the East India Company, but were afraid to ask

Jon Wilson responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the trading company that went on to become an agent of British imperialism in India during the 18th and 19th centuries

An official of the British East India Company riding on an elephant with an escort of foot soldiers and mounted Indian retainers, India, end of 18th century (Photo by Getty Images)

In the latest of our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, historian Jon Wilson responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the English trading company that went on to become an agent of British imperialism in India during the 18th and 19th centuries.

