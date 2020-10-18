The French Revolution: Everything you need to know
Marisa Linton responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the dramatic events that engulfed France in the late 18th century
In the latest of our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, historian Marisa Linton responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the dramatic events that engulfed France in the late 18th century. Topics discussed include the causes of the revolution, the role of Louis XVI and Mari Antoinette, and the bloodshed of the Terror.
- Listen to more episodes in our ‘Everything you wanted to know’ podcast series
- Find more articles about the French Revolution
How to download the History Extra podcast