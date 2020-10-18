Accessibility Links

The French Revolution: Everything you need to know

Marisa Linton responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the dramatic events that engulfed France in the late 18th century

Marisa Linton on the French Revolution.

In the latest of our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, historian Marisa Linton responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the dramatic events that engulfed France in the late 18th century. Topics discussed include the causes of the revolution, the role of Louis XVI and Mari Antoinette, and the bloodshed of the Terror.

